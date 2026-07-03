Home units taking control of fight against Iron and Cherry Fires

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — As the fight to contain the Iron and Cherry Fires in Tooele County, home units of firefighters are preparing to take control of the efforts.

On Friday at 8:00 a.m., the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 3 reported that the Iron Fire has burned 41,842 acres and is 98% contained, while the Cherry Fire has burned 34,252 acres and is 93% contained.

The incident management team has been managing the response to the two fires as a coordinated incident response. However, they say on Sunday at 7:00 p.m., they will transfer command of the response to home units.

The Utah Forestry, Fire, and State Lands will handle the battle against the Iron Fire and the Bureau of Land Management will take control of the Cherry Fire.

Officials say the Iron Fire has neared full containment and teams have been able to enter the area to handle repairs.

The Cherry Fire has also approached near containment and firefighters are patrolling the fire and handling repairs.

Some road closures including Hiskey Road, Cherry Creek Road, and Elberta Slant Road are still in effect.