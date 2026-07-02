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SET status extends to North Creek, Manderfield areas as Cottonwood Fire burns

SET status extends to North Creek, Manderfield areas as Cottonwood Fire burns
FOX 13 News reporter Jeremy Tombs
SET status extends to North Creek, Manderfield areas as Cottonwood Fire burns
Posted

BEAVER, Utah — Officials have advised residents in the North Creek and Manderfield area to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

The two areas were announced to have been elevated to SET status, asking residents to make sure an emergency kit is packed and ready to go to leave at a moment's notice.

Any residents who want to or feel unsafe are also asked to self-evacuate.

The Cottonwood Fire, last reported, was at 93,204 acres big and at 19% containment. Officials also reported expecting increased activity as temperatures rise and humidity falls.

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