SET status extends to North Creek, Manderfield areas as Cottonwood Fire burns

BEAVER, Utah — Officials have advised residents in the North Creek and Manderfield area to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

The two areas were announced to have been elevated to SET status, asking residents to make sure an emergency kit is packed and ready to go to leave at a moment's notice.

Any residents who want to or feel unsafe are also asked to self-evacuate.

The Cottonwood Fire, last reported, was at 93,204 acres big and at 19% containment. Officials also reported expecting increased activity as temperatures rise and humidity falls.