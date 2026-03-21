Human-caused wildfire threatening structures in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire is threatening structures in central Utah, according to officials.

The fire is burning in Sevier County near the town of Redmond, according to Utah Wildfire Info, a branch of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

The fire is estimated at 50 acres as of Saturday afternoon, with wind causing it to spread. Officials say there are structures threatened, but nobody has been evacuated. The area near the fire appears to be mainly agricultural.

Officials say it was human-caused, but the exact cause is not yet known.

Watch a LIVE view of the fire below:

Redmond Highway is closed at milepost 4, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.