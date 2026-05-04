Fire departments join together to share urgent warnings about upcoming fire season

SALT LAKE CITY — Four northern Utah fire departments joined together to share an important message as the state heads into what is forecast to be a very dry and dangerous summer season.

On Monday, the Sandy, Draper and Salt Lake fire departments, along with Unified Fire, asked residents to be careful when operating outdoor equipment over the summer, or when conducting recreational burns or setting off fireworks.

“This year's conditions, even more than recent years, are raising concern," warned Salt Lake City Fire Chief Karl Lieb. "We've had lower than normal snowpack, and we're seeing warmer temperatures earlier in the season. This combination leads to an abundance of dry vegetation across the valley.”

During a joint press conference to drive home the point over what could be a fire-filled summer, the departments urged residents to clear brush and other debris from their homes, especially those living in high-risk areas.

Fire officials said there are approximately 1,800 homes in high-risk areas along the Wasatch Front, and even those who don't live in areas prone to wildfires should use extreme caution.

“Preparation today gives firefighters a fighting chance to protect your home tomorrow," explained Unified Fire Chief Dominic Burchett. "That's the partnership we're asking for. If we all take this seriously now, our agencies and the public together, we can reduce the number of fires, limit how fast they spread, and better protect the communities we all care about.”

Utah fire officials warn of drier-than-usual conditions ahead of wildfire season:

Utah fire officials warn of drier-than-usual conditions ahead of wildfire season

Kelly Bird with Unified Fire warned that conditions heading into this wildfire season are unlike previous years, and residents need to take precautions seriously because fires can happen anywhere.

“I always go back to what happened in LA last year," Bird said. "You know, all those people thought there's no chance of this happening in my area. I'm in the middle of a neighborhood. I'm nowhere near that interface, but it happened.

"And that type of thing can happen anywhere, if the recipe is right, if the conditions are right.”