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Johnson Canyon Fire doubles in size overnight

Portage area remains under "Level One" evacuation notice
An image of the Johnson Canyon Fire released by Utah Fire Info. It's dark, and a line of fire lights up the landscape, smoke billowing into the sky.
Utah Fire Info
An image of the Johnson Canyon Fire released by Utah Fire Info. It's dark, and a line of fire lights up the landscape, smoke billowing into the sky.
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TREMONTON, Utah — The Johnson Canyon Fire burning northwest of Tremonton almost doubled in size overnight, Box Elder County officials announced Sunday morning.

As of 2:00 a.m., the fire has grown to over 3,500 acres. The cause is still unknown, and 75 firefighters are currently deployed.

The Portage area remains under a Ready (Level One) Evacuation notice. While no evacuation order has been issued, residents are advised to remain alert and monitor for official updates. Box Elder County residents are encouraged to sign up for the county's emergency notification system through Everbridge.

At time of reporting, Johnson Canyon Road and Broadmouth Canyon Road remain closed. The public is asked to avoid the area to give crews the space to work.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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