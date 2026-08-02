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Structures threatened by wildfire in Duchesne County; Multiple other fires sparked Saturday

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FRUITLAND, Utah — A new wildfire was sparked Saturday afternoon and is threatening structures.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said the Grass Willow Fire is just 2-3 acres, but "actively spreading" and posing a threat to structures. The exact number or type of structures were not specified.

The fire is burning near Fruitland in Duchesne County, east of Strawberry Reservoir and west of the town of Duchesne.

Officials say the fire was human-caused.

There were a number of additoinal new wildfires that broke out Saturday: the Winkle Bob Fire on Cove Mountain in Sevier County, and the Black Canyon Fire near Ephraim.

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The "Winkle Bob Fire" in Sevier County

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