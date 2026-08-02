Kanosh residents ordered to evacuate after wildfire jumps containment line

KANOSH, Utah — Some residents of Kanosh in Millard County have been ordered to evacuate their homes after the Widemouth 2 Fire breached a containment line.

Millard County Sheriff Steve O'Camb announced on social media Saturday evening that the fire, now 6,885 acres, jumped a "dozer line." Residents on the south end of town — on Turkey Track Lane, Cemetery Road, and south of 300 South — are being told to evacuate. The sheriff said his deputies have been knocking on doors to inform everyone, and they believe all residents and campers have safely evacuated.

Those north of 300 South are in "SET" status and are told to be prepared for evacuation.

Anyone who does not live in Kanosh is asked to avoid the town.

The Widemouth 2 Fire is 15 percent contained.