Little Mountain Fire burns up to 320 acres in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire that started Thursday in Box Elder County has already burned up to 320 acres.

The Little Mountain Fire burning west of Bear River City and Corrine is threatening structures, according to Utah fire officials, although it's not known if those structures are homes or businesses.

No evacuations have been ordered as of 3:45 p.m., and the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

The Box Elder County Landfill is closed for the remainder of Thursday to allow access for emergency vehicles.

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