Who takes care of the firefighters injured on the frontlines of Utah wildfires?

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Firefighters and crews continue to battle the Monroe Canyon Fire in Sevier County, but many wonder who’s there to help those men and women when they’re the ones in need?

A Kaysville crew here is helping with that specific task. It’s day three of 14 for Garrett Matthews and Tyler Huff, and it’s the first time they’ve been deployed as wildland fire paramedics.

“Today’s day three. It’s been good, been a big difference from what we’re used to doing,” explained Huff. “A lot of our stuff is treating things that are pretty common, things like bee stings, people getting sores on their feet, dehydration, we haven’t really had a lot yet.”

Firefighter injured in Forsyth Fire in southern Utah; airlifted to hospital

Not every firefighter paramedic can venture into wildfires to help; the job requires a certification through the Utah Division of Natural Resources. Matthews and Huff are currently the only crew at the Monroe Fire cleared to help firefighters on the front lines.

“This didn’t happen overnight. We’ve actually been working on this for over a year now to get certified, get our guys certified, and checked off to be able to help," said Kelton Vine with the Kaysville Fire Department. "It does feel good to be able to help out in some of the bigger incidents in the state.”

Vine, who also serves as a firefighter paramedic, says crews on the frontline of the Utah wildfires can face numerous difficulties, from heat exhaustion to burns, so having extra help can make a big difference.

Matthews and Huff are working 16-hour shifts, always prepared for any emergency that comes their way.

“We actually got a patient walking up to us right now. Looks like he may have been stung by a bee,” Huff shared while talking to

Regardless of the injury or illness, the duo says their training prepared them for situations like this, and their community, both near and far, is showing their appreciation.

“I mean, we definitely feel appreciated," Matthews said, "but these other guys definitely deserve the appreciation, they’re doing the dirty work.”