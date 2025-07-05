New wildfire breaks out near Tabiona in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire that broke out approximately a mile away from Tabiona. Initial reports of the fire place its size at two acres.

Tabby Mountain Fire, two acres, is not confirmed to be threatening any structures at this time. Though it is a mile away from Tabiona.

Multiple resources are responding, the cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time.

Human-caused fire breaks out, destroys home in Duchesne County:

Human-caused fire breaks out, destroys home in Duchesne County

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.