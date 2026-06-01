New wildfire burning an estimated 50 acres in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Monday afternoon near the northern shores of the Great Salt Lake.

Utah Wildfire Info, part of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, reported that the "8800 West Fire" is estimated at 50 acres and "actively burning."

It's burning west of Plain City in Weber County, near the northeast corner of the Great Salt Lake and north of the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area.

Utah Wildfire Info

Wildland firefighting crews are responding to the fire, first discovered around 2 p.m. No structures are threatened.

The cause is under investigation.