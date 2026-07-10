New wildfire closes Redwood Road south of Pelican Point in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Officials closed Redwood Road just south of Pelican Point after a wildfire broke out in Saratoga Springs. The fire was naturally caused; no structures are threatened.

The fire is estimated to have burned approximately 10 acres. No structures are threatened.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area and yield to responders reaching the area. They also remind drone operators to keep their drones grounded.

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