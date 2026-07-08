Scipio no longer under evacuation status as Wild Goose Fire containment grows

HOLDEN, Utah — The town of Scipio and residents in the Gap area are no longer being told to evacuate as officials gain containment on the Wild Goose Fire in Millard County.

The fire has burned 12,665 acres so far and is 71% contained. It started on June 26 and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

While the town of Scipio is no longer under evacuation status, the Maple Hollow and Maple Grove communities remain under "Ready" evacuation. That means residents should be prepared to leave if it becomes necessary.

Officials say crews on Tuesday worked to secure line along the bottom of Wild Goose Creek, and hand crews continued the work northward.

"A crew was flown to the ridge between Ebbs Spring Canyon and Wild Goose Canyon and began working westward to establish handline," officials wrote in a release. "Crews established new containment from Silver Sling spike camp to Indian Spring."

Red Flag Warnings in the area are still in effect as of Wednesday with hot and dry conditions set to continue.