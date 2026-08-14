Procession scheduled for two firefighters killed in Widemouth 2 fire

FILLMORE, Utah — Officials have announced that the bodies of Chris Andersen and Miles Elliott will be moved Friday in a procession to the Salt Lake City International Airport, so they can return home to their families and their final resting places.

Andersen and Elliott were killed in a helicopter crash while battling the Widemouth 2 Fire in central Utah.

The Widemouth 2 fire has burned 129,574 acres and is only 65% contained, as of Friday morning.

The Porterville Fire Department said Elliott was the pilot of the Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter that crashed Friday in Richfield. Elliott and Andersen were killed in the incident.

Both pilots were under contract by the U.S. Forest Service and employees of Helicopter Transport Services.

Elliott served on the town's Little League board, the mayor added, "giving his time and talents back to the community he loved." He also introduced young people to flying through the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Flights Program.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family Elliott leaves behind, and flags will be lowered at all official Porterville facilities in honor of Elliott.

Andersen was 64 years old. His career took him from the NATO frontier to the oil fields of Africa to flying the prime minister of Haiti. But his passion was fighting wildfires.

Chris Andersen lived in the Lake Tahoe area, loved to ski, and was a voracious reader. Friends and fellow aviators knew him as a consummate professional — disciplined, steady, exacting, and dependable.

He was just months away from retirement and had planned carefully for it.

Friday's procession will start in Taylorsville at 11:00 a.m. and will end at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Utah Highway Patrol will be providing escort and traffic control along the route.

Utah Fire Info

The public is welcomed to show their support along the route.