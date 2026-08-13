Evacuation orders lifted in Summit County areas near Rocky Canyon Fire

HENEFER, Utah — Several evacuation orders have been lifted in parts of Summit County affected by the Rocky Canyon Fire that has burned over 15,000 acres as of Thursday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the following areas have been moved from "GO" status to "SET," and residents may return to their homes:



East of 300 West to Interstate 84 in Henefer

South of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way

South of SR-65

West of 300 West and S. Henefer Road

West of Main Street between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road

Hog Back Summit to West Henefer Road

Although the evacuations have been lifted, the sheriff's office warned that the wildfire is not over.

"Residents whose homes are now in a 'SET ' status should remain highly vigilant and prepared to evacuate again if conditions change," the office said.

The sheriff's office added that in addition to the fire, the potential of flooding around burn scars remains elevated.

The wildfire, which sparked Friday, is currently estimated to be 15,662 acres and 29 percent contained. Despite cloud cover that has helped crews battle the fire, moisture in the area was more limited Thursday than expected.