Provo brush fire threatens homes before extinguished by crews

PROVO, Utah — A new brush fire in the foothills of Provo was moving toward nearby homes Wednesday before fire crews arrived and quickly extinguished the flames.

Provo Fire and Rescue reported the fire began just after 10:30 a.m. near Quail Valley Drive, prompting a response from five stations.

Provo Fire and Rescue

No structures were damaged during the brush fire and no injuries were reported. An investigation is now underway to determine the fire's cause.

How did the Forsyth Fire start 10 days before anyone ever noticed?

Tree struck by lightning

The fire is the latest in Utah to spark over the last several weeks. Officials are warning residents and visitors to use caution when venturing into dry areas where vegetation can quickly catch on fire from a simple spark.

The France Canyon and Forsyth Fires have been the most destructive this season, with the latter destroying 13 homes in the Pine Valley community over the weekend.

Residents in some parts of southern Utah have been warned that they could lose power for at least part of Wednesday as the France Canyon Fire continues to grow in size.