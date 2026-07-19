Rocky Pass Fire ignites near Bovine Mountains

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire, the Rocky Pass Fire, ignited early Sunday morning near Grouse Creek, according to fire officials.

In a post to social media, Utah Fire Info says the fire was reported around midnight on Bureau of Land Management land approximately eight miles west of the Bovine Mountains.

It is currently estimated at 75 to 150 acres, with fire officials determining it was caused by a lightning strike.

Fire crews are currently working to protect structures threatened to the north of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.