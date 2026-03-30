Structures threatened as new wildfire sparks in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire that sparked Monday in Juab County is threatening structures as it has grown to an estimated 20 acres.

Fire officials said the River Ranch Fire is located in Sevier River Estates, west of Yuba Reservoir and Interstate 15.

While the alert shared that structures are currently threatened by the fire, it's not known how many and whether those structures are occupied.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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