Tooele County residents use tractors to cut fire line, save animals during July 4th barn fire emergency

STOCKTON, Utah — First responders in Tooele County say it took the collective effort of a community to keep a July 4th barn fire from spreading onto a much bigger, more devastating scale.

Stockton fire officials say the situation sparked in their South Rim neighborhood, at a home on Ruiz Drive that belongs to Becky and Sage McCormick.

This year, the Fourth of July gave Utahns a long weekend to get out and celebrate our independence. It led the McCormick family to Flaming Gorge.

“They do a fireworks show up at Dutch John,” said Morgyn Newbrogh, daughter of the homeowners. “We’ve gone there the past couple years, just out there having fun.”

The excitement usually starts after dark. But for Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton, he was busy before dawn even broke.

“Fourth of July for me as the fire warden started at 4 a.m.,” said Walton.

Walton said it started with a playground burning down in Stansbury Park, then multiple fires on Stansbury Island caused by target shooting. Just as he was ready to take a lunch break, he saw the smoke column coming over the mountain from South Rim around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Before the McCormicks could enjoy those fireworks, Morgyn tells me their mood changed from patriotic to frantic.

“My mom got a call saying the shop was on fire,” said Newbrogh.

“Fully engulfed, 20-30 foot flames, impinging on another shop for the neighboring property,” said Stockton Fire Chief Justin Huffman.

WATCH: Residents relieved to return home after Ogden fire threatened 40 homes, destroyed one

Residents relieved to return home after Ogden fire threatened 40 homes, destroyed one

As Huffman and others rushed to the scene, they saw that the public had done the same.

“We have people on scene letting us know, you know, 'We have animals here, we have people letting animals out there, we have a brush fire behind the house,'” Chief Huffman said.

The public pulled horses, cows, pigs and more to safety, and aerial images show they even used tractors to cut a fire line into the grass and stop the spread.

The McCormicks said they were sad to lose some invaluable items, like their grandparents’ horse sled and other antiques, but most materials can be replaced. They say they’re glad no one was harmed putting out the fire and that their animals are safe.

“Pretty crazy to see it’s all gone, but there’s not a lot we can do now,” Newbrogh said.

Huffman says residents' efforts can sometimes hinder first responders. But on that day, they along with other responding agencies were significant in helping a short-staffed fire team that had been spread thin.

“We had a triple call [at that time],” said Chief Huffman. “So we had a structure fire, we had a rollover accident that happened at the same time, and then lightning came through and struck on the hillside, which sparked another fire.”

By treating their neighbors as themselves, these citizens became crucial.

“Very, very grateful for the place that we live in and all the people we’re surrounded with,” said Newbrogh. “It’s crazy how fast things can change.”

Walton says the fire’s cause is still under investigation through the state fire marshal’s office.