Tower Fire reaches 80% containment, officials preparing to lift road closures

SCIPIO, Utah — Officials in Millard County say they are preparing to lift road closures in the area of the Tower Fire after getting the fire under 80% containment. The Tower Fire was started on June 7, and investigators believe it was human-caused.

According to the Central Utah Fire Interagency, the fire is still estimated to have burned 1,369 acres.



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Due to the containment progress, the east frontage road closure will be lifted at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Drivers who are going through the area are still asked to be cautious as suppression and repair operations are still continuing.

Fire crews report they made steady progress in fighting the blaze on Wednesday, securing containment lines, patrolling the perimeter, and extinguishing pockets of heat.

Thursday crews are expected to continue monitoring the fire while addressing isolated hotspots and beginning suppression work in the impacted areas.

"We appreciate the support of the Scipio community and our partner agencies throughout this incident," officials wrote. "As work continues, the public is encouraged to remain cautious around the fire area and give firefighting personnel and equipment plenty of room to operate."