Trains stopped after new fire sparks near tracks in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A new fire that sparked along train tracks in the town of Clinton has forced the Utah Transit Authority to stop its FrontRunner service Tuesday.

The fire, which is now out, burned at 1514 North 475 West and appeared to have come close to nearby homes. No one was injured in the fire, although a shed was damaged.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which was actually at least three separate fires spread out over nearly a mile.

FOX 13 News

UTA halted FrontRunner service at 9:50 a.m. and set up a bus bridge between the Clearfield and Roy stations.

The new fire location is near Roy, where a similar fire on July 20 started along train tracks, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200 people and destroying three homes. It's believed that overheating train brakes were the cause of the fire.

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