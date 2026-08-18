Utah wildfires have run up a $216 million tab so far this season

SALT LAKE CITY — The state could continue to experience wildfires through October, according to the state forester.

During a presentation Tuesday before the Utah State Legislature's Interim Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, lawmakers were told conditions have slightly improved. However, lawmakers were told to prepare for above-average fire conditions in September.

"It has been a really crazy season," said Jamie Barnes, who also serves as the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands.

So far, Utah has recorded 869 wildfires that have burned 537,358 acres. The earliest wildfire recorded this year was January 4 in Uintah County, and the majority have been human-caused, Barnes said.

Utah wildfires have already set a record for woodland and forest burned:

Utah wildfires have already set a record for woodland and forest burned

The most destructive fire this year was the Cottonwood Fire in Beaver County, which destroyed more than 200 properties, including a ski resort. The good news is 91% of wildfires have been extinguished at 10 acres or less, Barnes said.

But the fires have come at a cost for taxpayers.

"We’re about $216.9 million for all jurisdictions of costs, state and private acres on the 10 largest fires," Barnes said.

Some of those fires, such as the Widemouth 2 and Rocky Canyon fires, continue to burn, with costs increasing. Utah has maintained a wildfire fund, and the federal government will absorb a large amount of the firefighting costs.