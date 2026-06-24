Video shows Cottonwood Fire quickly surround Eagle Point cabin in minutes

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Until recently, the devastation inflicted on large parts of central Utah by the menacing Cottonwood Fire was shared only by word of mouth. But little by little, video is emerging that shows how horrifying the fire truly is.

In a social media post by Dr. Marc Leduc, shocking security camera video shows his cabin in Eagle Point being surrounded by the fire within minutes.

"Heartbroken," wrote Leduc, who lives in Nevada.

In the video recorded Tuesday, a wall of flames can be seen about 100 yards away, and quickly speeds closer and closer to the cabin before the fire appears to completely engulf it. The most harrowing moments come at the end, when the fury of a legitimate firestorm encompases the camera.

"Absolutely devastating what the wildfires in Beaver have done to my Eagle Point Community," wrote Leduc. "Prayers for the firefighters and all the owners up there."

'It's just devastation.' Beaver residents fear what may have already been lost in Cottonwood Fire:

'It's just devastation.' Beaver residents fear what may have already been lost in Cottonwood Fire

Leduc's cabin is one of many, possibly in the hundreds, that have faced damage by the Cottonwood Fire that had grown to nearly 60,000 acres by Wednesday. Officials have yet to share full details on the destruction as they work to battle the fire that has raged since Monday.