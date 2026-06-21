Wildfire near Huntsville, Ogden River now at 50 acres; people told to avoid campground

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A new wildfire has broken out near Huntsville on what has been a busy Saturday for firefighters dealing with multiple wildlife starts.

The latest wildfire, which has yet to be named, is approximately 50 acres as of 7 p.m., and is located north of the Ogden River and north-northeast of Huntsville.

People are being told to avoid the area of Middle Fork Campground, where the fire is close by, to allow firefighters to work safely.

The fire is currently 0% contained.

No evacuations have been announced and no structures have been identified as being threatened, although officials said power lines are a concern.

According to fire officials, helicopter and drones have been assigned to fight the fire from the air, along with a variety of ground crews.

Saturday has seen the breakout of multiple fires, including the Iron Fire in Juab and Utah counties, which has grown to over 5,000 acres and forced evacuations near Eureka. The Hastings Fire has burned 25 acres in Tooele County, and a fire sparked late Saturday afternoon in Red Butte Canyon above the University of Utah.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story