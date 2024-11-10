'A house divided': Weber County family lives for Utah-BYU rivalry

FARR WEST, Utah — The flag says it all outside the Patterson home in Farr West.

It’s a house divided over one of college football’s biggest rivalries.

“Go Utes!” shouted Aubrey Patterson.

“Go Cougs!” shouted Mason Patterson.

You could say the Patterson siblings, 9-year-old Aubrey and12- 12-year-old Mason, have bragging rights on the line when BYU and Utah renew their football rivalry.

Their attire is a giveaway for which team they’re rooting for. And in years past — whether at the game or watching on TV — it can get a little heated.

“Especially if like they’re both scoring touchdowns left and right, we’re just really going at each other,” said Mason.

“We kind of tease each other, like: 'BYU is gonna win!' 'No, Utah is!'” said Aubrey.

Russell and Keri Patterson introduced their children to the rivalry at a young age, dressing them up in team gear.

“Toddlers, yeah toddlers,” said Keri.

“Aubrey was two and Mason was five, “ said Russell.

“I just started doing it, just to send the family photos and then it kind of became: 'I am gonna do this every year,'” said Keri.

Both Aubrey and Mason have grown to enjoy the contests when the Cougars and Utes meet head-to-head on the gridiron. But at the end of the day, regardless of which team comes out on top, they won’t let the score hurt their relationship.

“Sometimes we can argue and fight, but then we calm it down and just have fun with each other,” said Aubrey.

“We still love each other. I mean, family is family,” said Mason.