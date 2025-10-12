Bachmeier runs for 7-yard TD in second OT, No. 18 BYU beats Arizona 33-27 to stay undefeated

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second overtime, BYU's defense stopped Arizona on the ensuing drive and the 18th-ranked Cougars stayed undefeated with a 33-27 win over the Wildcats on Saturday night.

Bachmeier's run up the middle gave BYU a 33-27 lead, but the 2-point conversion attempt was deflected and fell incomplete. Arizona had a chance to tie the game, but Noah Fifita's fourth-down pass bounced off the hands of Javin Whatley, who was trying to make a tough catch in the end zone.

“There's no better feeling than winning, especially winning in double overtime on the road against a really good team,” BYU receiver Parker Kingston said. “It was awesome.”

BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first six games for a second straight season and seventh time in program history.

Arizona (4-2, 1-2) has dropped two of its past three games.

BYU fought back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 24 with 19 seconds left in regulation when Bachmeier ran for a 2-yard touchdown.

Kedrick Reescano gave Arizona a 24-14 lead with 11:14 left in the game after a powerful 36-yard touchdown run that went right through the middle of the BYU defense. The 214-pound back met resistance at the line of scrimmage, but broke through a few tackles and dashed toward the end zone.

BYU's LJ Martin ran for a career-high 162 yards and a score. Linebacker Siale Esera finished with a team-high 16 tackles. Bachmeier threw for 172 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also running for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

“He plays like he's a vet,” Kingston said. “He's a freshman, but he's smart. He's just trying to make plays.”

Fifita threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kris Hutson caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The game was delayed at the beginning of the second quarter for roughly 75 minutes because of lightning caused by the remnants of what once was Hurricane Priscilla. Arizona trailed 14-7 at the time of the delay.

The rest of the first half remained soggy with intermittent showers, but that didn't stop Arizona's offense. Fifita found Chris Hunter for a 35-yard touchdown near the end of the second quarter, helping the Wildcats take a 17-14 halftime lead.

BYU dominated early. Martin ran up the middle for a 28-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

They kept rolling later in the first when Bachmeier completed a pass over the middle to Kingston, who turned upfield and ran untouched for a 75-yard touchdown and a 14-0 advantage. Kingston finished with 117 yards receiving.

“You’ve got to enjoy this — it’s a lot of fun,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “There are a lot of things to keep building off of, but we’ll worry about that on Monday. I think we owe it to ourselves, owe it to our team and this program, to relish the victory.”

The takeaway

BYU: It was a gutsy win for the Cougars, who dominated early, had a lull in the middle of the game, and then recovered late to win a sixth straight game. Bachmeier is young and makes mistakes, but showed a lot of moxie with repeated tough runs during the fourth quarter and in overtime.

Arizona: It's a brutal loss for the Wildcats, who could have made themselves a factor in the Big 12 race with a win.

Up next

BYU: Hosts Utah on Saturday, Oct. 18

Arizona: On the road at Houston on Saturday, Oct. 18