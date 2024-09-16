Bees plan weeklong festivities during final games at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Salt Lake Bees countdown their final games at Smith's Ballpark, the team announced a week-long schedule of giveaways and discounts ahead of Sunday's finale.

After 31 seasons at the Ballpark, the Bees are set to move to a new stadium next year in the Daybreak community.

The team will wrap up their time in Salt Lake City with 6-game series against Oklahoma City.

Before the final pitch is thrown Sunday, the Bees will hold a variety of different activities with prizes, food discounts and special visitors.

Tuesday, Sept 17 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.



Smith’s Family night with four tickets for $30 and 50% off regular hot dogs and soft drinks.

2024 Bees team trading card giveaway.

Bumble and mascot friends party throughout the game.

One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.

Wednesday, Sept 18 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.



$1 Hot Dog special.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

Thursday, Sept 19 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.



Thirsty Thursday.

Final season at Smith’s Ballpark poster giveaway.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

Friday, Sept 20 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.



Go Gold Night – For the fourth consecutive year the Salt Lake Bees have teamed up with Huntsman Cancer Institute to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

Special gold t-shirts will be available for a $10 donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Appearance from five-time Major League All-Star and former Salt Lake Buzz outfielder Torii Hunter.

Appearance from Olympian Chari Hawkins.

Bees Rally Towel giveaway.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

Postgame fireworks show.

Kids run the bases following the fireworks.

Saturday, Sept 21 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.



Fan appreciation night.

Pennant giveaway.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.

Postgame fireworks show.

Kids run the bases following fireworks.

Sunday, Sept 22 vs. Oklahoma City 1:05 p.m.

