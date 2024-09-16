Bees plan weeklong festivities during final games at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Salt Lake Bees countdown their final games at Smith's Ballpark, the team announced a week-long schedule of giveaways and discounts ahead of Sunday's finale.
After 31 seasons at the Ballpark, the Bees are set to move to a new stadium next year in the Daybreak community.
The team will wrap up their time in Salt Lake City with 6-game series against Oklahoma City.
Before the final pitch is thrown Sunday, the Bees will hold a variety of different activities with prizes, food discounts and special visitors.
Tuesday, Sept 17 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.
- Smith’s Family night with four tickets for $30 and 50% off regular hot dogs and soft drinks.
- 2024 Bees team trading card giveaway.
- Bumble and mascot friends party throughout the game.
- One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.
Wednesday, Sept 18 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.
- $1 Hot Dog special.
- One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.
Thursday, Sept 19 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.
- Thirsty Thursday.
- Final season at Smith’s Ballpark poster giveaway.
- One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.
Friday, Sept 20 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.
- Go Gold Night – For the fourth consecutive year the Salt Lake Bees have teamed up with Huntsman Cancer Institute to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.
- Special gold t-shirts will be available for a $10 donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
- Appearance from five-time Major League All-Star and former Salt Lake Buzz outfielder Torii Hunter.
- Appearance from Olympian Chari Hawkins.
- Bees Rally Towel giveaway.
- One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.
- Postgame fireworks show.
- Kids run the bases following the fireworks.
Saturday, Sept 21 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.
- Fan appreciation night.
- Pennant giveaway.
- One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.
- One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.
- Postgame fireworks show.
- Kids run the bases following fireworks.
Sunday, Sept 22 vs. Oklahoma City 1:05 p.m.
- Final Bees game at Smith’s Ballpark.
- Commemorative Smith’s Ballpark ticket giveaway.
- Special 1994 $5 ticket pricing available at www.slbees.com [slbees.com].
- $1 Hot Dog special.
- Bark in the Park, fans can bring their dog to the game with a ticket for both human and canine for $35 on slbees.com.
- Sunday Brunch offer available at slbees.com.
- One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.
- Postgame all fans and dogs are invited to run the bases.
- Smith’s Ballpark dirt giveaway for fans that run the bases.