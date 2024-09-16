Watch Now
Bees plan weeklong festivities during final games at Smith's Ballpark

Smith's Ballpark
Scott Sommerdorf / Salt Lake Tribune
Smith's Ballpark
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Salt Lake Bees countdown their final games at Smith's Ballpark, the team announced a week-long schedule of giveaways and discounts ahead of Sunday's finale.

After 31 seasons at the Ballpark, the Bees are set to move to a new stadium next year in the Daybreak community.

The team will wrap up their time in Salt Lake City with 6-game series against Oklahoma City.

Before the final pitch is thrown Sunday, the Bees will hold a variety of different activities with prizes, food discounts and special visitors.

Tuesday, Sept 17 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

  • Smith’s Family night with four tickets for $30 and 50% off regular hot dogs and soft drinks.
  • 2024 Bees team trading card giveaway.
  • Bumble and mascot friends party throughout the game.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.

 Wednesday, Sept 18 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

  • $1 Hot Dog special.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

 Thursday, Sept 19 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

  • Thirsty Thursday.
  • Final season at Smith’s Ballpark poster giveaway.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

 Friday, Sept 20 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

  • Go Gold Night – For the fourth consecutive year the Salt Lake Bees have teamed up with Huntsman Cancer Institute to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.
  • Special gold t-shirts will be available for a $10 donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
  • Appearance from five-time Major League All-Star and former Salt Lake Buzz outfielder Torii Hunter.
  • Appearance from Olympian Chari Hawkins.
  • Bees Rally Towel giveaway.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.
  • Postgame fireworks show.
  • Kids run the bases following the fireworks.

 Saturday, Sept 21 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

  • Fan appreciation night.
  • Pennant giveaway.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.
  • Postgame fireworks show.
  • Kids run the bases following fireworks.

Sunday, Sept 22 vs. Oklahoma City 1:05 p.m.

  • Final Bees game at Smith’s Ballpark. 
  • Commemorative Smith’s Ballpark ticket giveaway.
  • Special 1994 $5 ticket pricing available at www.slbees.com [slbees.com].
  • $1 Hot Dog special.
  • Bark in the Park, fans can bring their dog to the game with a ticket for both human and canine for $35 on slbees.com.
  • Sunday Brunch offer available at slbees.com.
  • One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.
  • Postgame all fans and dogs are invited to run the bases.
  • Smith’s Ballpark dirt giveaway for fans that run the bases.

