Booker scores 36 as Suns beat Jazz 118-96

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 36 points and had nine assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 118-96 win over the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup group play on Friday night.

Grayson Allen scored 14 points, Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn had 13 points each and Dunn grabbed 10 rebounds for the Suns, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Jazz with 33 points, his fourth straight game scoring at least 30 points. Keyonte George finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Utah. Walker Kessler led Utah with 13 rebounds.

The Suns took command in the first quarter, outscoring the Jazz 37-17 in the frame. Phoenix led 54-40 by halftime and slowly expanded the lead in the second half.

The Jazz turned the ball over 21 times, compared to nine times for the Suns.

Up next

The Suns are at home against the Spurs on Sunday.

The Jazz play another road game as they travel to meet the Hornets on Sunday.

