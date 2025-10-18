Bryson Barnes, Tanner Rinker lift Utah State over San Jose State 30-25

LOGAN, Utah — Bryson Barnes had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run and Tanner Rinker kicked two of his three field goals in the fourth quarter to help Utah State hold off San Jose State 30-25 on Friday night.

Utah State (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) took a 27-25 lead on Rinker's 45-yard field goal at the end of a 14-play drive with 6:09 left to play. Rinker added a 44-yarder to cap the scoring with 1:58 left.

Denis Lynch kicked a 37-yard field goal on the opening drive to give San Jose State (2-5, 1-2) the lead.

Receiver Braden Pegan answered with a 2-yard touchdown run on Utah State's first drive and the Aggies led 7-3.

Walker Eget connected with Leland Smith for a 43-yard gain with 3:30 left before halftime. Six plays later Eget hit Lamar Radcliffe for a 15-yard touchdown and a 9-7 Spartans' lead after a missed extra-point kick.

Utah State used the final minute to get a 31-yard field goal from Rinker for a 10-9 lead at halftime.

Barnes fired a 74-yard scoring strike to Anthony Garcia three plays into the third quarter, but Steve Chavez-Soto scored on a 66-yard run three plays later to cut it to 17-16.

Barnes scored on a 2-yard run, but Lynch kicked a 35-yard field goal and the Spartans trailed 24-19 after three quarters.

Eget and Smith teamed up for a 45-yard touchdown with 11:48 remaining and San Jose State led 25-24 after Eget's two-point pass was unsuccessful.

Barnes completed 22 of 31 passes for 326 yards and added 54 yards on 16 rushes. Garcia had three receptions for 121 yards.

Eget finished with 340 yards on 27-for-49 passing. Smith finished with four catches for 116 yards, while Kyri Shoels had seven receptions for 104 yards. Chavez-Soto carried 11 times for 102 yards.

