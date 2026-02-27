BYU apologizes to 9 students whom they accidentally sent acceptance letters to

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University is apologizing to nine people who applied to the school and were sent acceptance letters by mistake.

The university's Director of Admissions, Chad Johnson, tells FOX 13 News that an error led to the prospective students being told they were being admitted to BYU when they were not.

"We are truly sorry that an unfortunate error in our admissions decision notification system resulted in nine prospective students mistakenly receiving congratulatory messages of acceptance," Johnson said in a statement.

He added that the school is reaching out to those impacted to express its regret and offer apologies. "We know that admissions decisions are highly anticipated, and we recognize this mistake caused confusion and disappointment," Johnson stated. "Our BYU admissions team is working to ensure this mistake does not occur in the future."

The school did not say what exactly the error was that sent the letters out.