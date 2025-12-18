BYU embraces opportunity of playing Pop-Tarts Bowl after missing College Football Playoffs

PROVO, Utah — Since the College Football Playoff has expanded to 12 teams, there's been a "playoffs or bust" mindset that's come about more than in years before.

For instance — Notre Dame, the first team out of this year's playoff, withdrew their name from bowl consideration following the committee's decision.

BYU has elected to continue with postseason play, despite being the second team out of the playoffs, and will take on Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

"Obviously everybody is going for the playoffs, but the truth is we have an opportunity to play again and we have an opportunity to practice again," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake noted. "Disappointment, that goes away real quick when you have the attitude of appreciation for what you get to do."

Not making the playoffs is motivation to play well in the bowl game, according to the team.

"We thought we should’ve been in the playoffs," Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker said. "I feel like that’s enough of a driving factor for us, and I feel like we’re going to be ready for the bowl game."

Sitake noted the development of underclassmen and the ability to extend the season and earn one more game for the seniors are two key factors in bowl season. He also explained the unique opportunity the game experience presents.

"When you sit there and try and judge bowl games, I think bowl games are amazing," he said. "It’s different than an away game because we get to spend more time there in the community. We’re a program that’s based around the connection to people."

Sitake also noted what stands out most about Georgia Tech, one of the top teams out of the Atlantic Coast Conference this year.

"Brent Key is a really good coach, and I mean, he’s an [offensive] lineman, so they’re going to be focused on running the ball," he said. "The quarterback runs the ball really well."

As BYU looks to finish the season strong, quarterback Bear Bachmeier explained what’s made this 2025 BYU team so special.

"Man, I just think the love we have for each other, and me coming in as a freshman, I never felt as an outlier or any of the other freshmen," he said. "We can talk to the fifth-year seniors, and that’s just the camaraderie and the brotherhood we have, and the culture that’s instilled here at BYU."

