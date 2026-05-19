BYU to host two international friendlies ahead of World Cup

PROVO, Utah — We are still over 20 days from the FIFA World Cup starting, but Provo residents are getting a chance to see some of soccer's brightest stars up close ahead of the games.

BYU has announced it will be hosting two international friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

BYU Athletics made the announcement in conjunction with the Korea Republic Men's National Soccer Team. Both games will be played at South Field on May 30 and June 3.

Korea Republic will face Trinidad and Tobago on May 30 and El Salvador on June 3. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the May 30 match go on sale Tuesday at noon. Tickets for the June 3 match will be available at 2:00 p.m.

Prices range from $35 to $75 and can be purchased here.