BYU transfer tight end duo ready to make mark on Cougars offense

PROVO, Utah — From the Big 10 to the Big 12 — two tight ends who transferred into Brigham Young University this season have fit right in to the team. The dynamic duo of Roger Saleapaga II and Walker Lyons present such a vast skill set, so they'll be on the field together more often than not as they work together towards a common goal.

Saleapaga came from Oregon, and Lyons from USC. Those two programs battled each other fiercely for decades…now the two will play alongside each other.

“I played against him last year, you know, he was in different, opposing colors," Saleapaga said about Lyons. "I didn’t really know him that well. It’s all part of God’s plan, you know, it’s funny that we ended up in the same place.”

“We’ve done a good job of understanding that we’re not really competing against each other, more of, we’re kind of just showing why we should be together on the field all the time," Lyons explained.

The dynamic style to their game is what makes them such an ideal match for the offense.

“They can run block, they can pass protect," BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride talked about the duo's strengths. "They can certainly get down the field and get open on routes and are fast enough to get open on threatening the scene. It’s fun to be able to have guys who are complete players.”

“I think this is an offense everybody dreams of to play in," Saleapaga said.

This move for Saleapaga meant he returned home, as the Cougar was a force during his high school days for Orem, and his brother was an offensive lineman for BYU.

Lyons also has family ties to the University, his parents met at the school and his dad played for the team in the mid-90s. His sisters went here, and one of his younger brothers is a BYU football signee.

“I mean, I grew up every year, every summer coming here for sports camps, for example…It definitely means more to me, so it’s cool," Lyons said.

“Being with guys I played against in high school, it’s been so fun," Saleapaga explained. "At once I was playing against them, now we’re on the same team. It’s kind of like Utah vs. the world.”

BYU starts its season September 5th at LaVell Edwards Stadium against Utah Tech.

