Former Cougars aim to impress at BYU Pro Day

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University hosted its 2026 Pro Day on Friday, with NFL scouts in attendance to see a group of former Cougars looking to get a shot at the next level.

A familiar blast from the past, Jake Retzlaff, finished his collegiate career at Tulane after leading BYU from 2023-24.

"Great to have Jake here," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "Once a cougar, always a cougar, so we cheered for him once his team went to the playoffs last year. Just really proud of what he's been able to accomplish. It's always good to have him back home."

Wide receiver Chase Roberts impressed the scouts and then explained how much representing BYU means to him.

"It's everything. It's why I stayed for four or five years. It's why I committed as a sophomore in high school because I love this place and what it stands for," he said.

Scouts were already well familiar with linebacker Jack Kelly after he participated at the NFL Combine in February. On Friday, he went through position drills in front of even more scouts in Provo.

"It's definitely surreal," said Kelly. "I mean, even being at the combine and watching it on TV, it's like, it feels like two different events. It's like a crazy feel, as a kid, you dream of this."

List of those who participated in the BYU Pro Day :

2025 Team Members:

Talan Alfrey (S)

Mory Bamba (CB)

Jayden Dunlap (CB)

Will Ferrin (K)

Garrison Grimes (LS)

saiah Jatta (OL)

Jack Kelly (LB)

Weylin Lapuaho (OL)

Austin Leausa (OL)

Kaufusi Pakofe (DL)

Chase Roberts (WR)

Carsen Ryan (TE)

John Taumoepeau (DL)

Tanner Wall (S)

2024 Team Members:

Marque Collins (CB)

Jake Retzlaff (QB)

Hinckley Ropati (RB)