Robert Wright III set to leave BYU, enter transfer portal, reports say

PROVO, Utah — The BYU Cougars men's basketball roster will look a whole lot different next season.

Robert Wright III is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal after just one season in Provo.

The sophomore point guard started in all 35 games for the Cougars and averaged 18.1 points last season, in which he was named All-Big 12 Third Team.

Wright transferred to BYU from Baylor a season ago and instantly became a star for the Cougars, helping lead the team to a 23-12 record and an NCAA Tournament invitation.

With Wright leaving, the Cougars will have plenty of roster spots to fill with Richie Saunders graduating and freshman sensation A.J. Dybantsa expected to declare for the upcoming NBA Draft.