BYU graduate Kenneth Rooks wins silver in his Olympics steeplechase debut

PARIS — Former BYU student-athlete Kenneth Rooks didn't shrink on the big stage, winning a silver medal in his Olympics debut Wednesday in the men's 3000M steeplechase event.

Leading the field as the group entered the final lap of the event at the Stade de France, Rooks battled with some of the world's best, before falling just short at the tape to back-to-back Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco.

On his way to silver, Rooks crushed his personal best time, crossing the line at 8:06.41.

Last year, Rooks made headlines for a different reason after falling during the same event at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He didn't quit, running through the pack and sprinting to win the race and a national title.