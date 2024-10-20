Watch Now
BYU moves up to No. 11 in AP Poll after thrilling win over Oklahoma State

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips, right, and teammates celebrate after wide receiver Darius Lassiter scored to take the lead over Oklahoma State with 10 seconds on the clock in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)
PROVO, Utah — After Friday night's last-second victory over Oklahoma State, BYU received more good news Sunday by moving up two spots in the latest Associated Press college football rankings.

The Cougars now sit at No. 11 with a perfect 7-0 record. It's the highest the school has been ranked since they rose to No. 10 in week six of the 2021 season.

BYU sits one spot behind Iowa State, the only Big 12 Conference school ranked ahead of the Cougars.

Jake Retzlaff's 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter with 10 seconds left gave the Cougars a 38-35 win over the Cowboys.

BYU travels to Orlando next week to face UCF in a Saturday afternoon game on ESPN.

Oregon is the new No. 1 team following the Texas loss to Georgia, who moved up to No. 2. Penn State, Ohio State and Texas round out the top 5.

