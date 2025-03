PROVO, Utah — BYU has parted ways with women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting after three seasons.

The school made the announcement Saturday that Whiting would not return next season. Assistant coach Lee Cummard will serve as the team's interim head coach.

Whiting finished with a 45-51 record at BYU, leading the Cougars to two postseason appearances but never in the NCAA Tournament. BYU's current season ended Wednesday with a loss to UCF in the Big 12 Tournament.