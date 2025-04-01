BYU past and present come together for football alumni game

PROVO, Utah — BYU football players from the past and present, spanning over four decades, took the field in LaVell Edwards Stadium under the Friday night lights.

"Every college football program in the country should do this," said Brandon Doman, a former BYU quarterback who led the team to a 12-2 season in 2001. "The alumni support today was remarkable, going out and throwing a pass in the stadium that I just grew up loving, and now I get to relive the glory days."

Doman was the starting quarterback for Team Royal, throwing passes to players from rosters just a couple of seasons ago.

Lopini Katoa, who played running back for BYU from 2017-2022, played in his first alumni game.

"I actually was iffy on it like, 'I don't know if these hamstrings will hold up,' but the guys just talked so highly of it who have come in the past and I see why, it's just so fun to be back out here and be around the boys, feel the energy of LaVell," said Katoa.

Forty-two former players were divided into Team Royal and Team Navy. The final score was 25-20, Team Navy getting the win, but no matter which team the alum played on, everyone was honored to come back to a school that meant so much to them.

"This is one of the most important things because it's also good for our future," said Rob Daniel, a defensive back from 2013-2014. "You're trying to get kids to come here, they have to know that after this, there's a family, it's a bond, and we're all going to take care of each other."

Malik Moore's time at BYU wrapped up in 2023, and he is grateful that the fan support continues after the cleats are hung up.

"It feels special that we're not forgotten, just to come back and know all the fans still love the alumni. This is what it's all about," said Moore.

Blaine Fowler played quarterback under LaVell in 1981. He gives credit to BYU's current Head Coach Kalani Sitake for bridging the gap between the decades.

"Kalani does an unbelievable job. It doesn't matter whether you played for LaVell or played for Bronco or played for Gary Crowton or are a part of Kalani's era, he's made it just one family," said Fowler.

Doman added: "He's bridged the gap between all three of those head coaches. He's done a great job of making sure that the alumni from all those eras feel connected to the program. That speaks volumes to the guy, and we expect to see continued great success from him."

Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th season at the helm, coming off an 11-2 season in 2024.