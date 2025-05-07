BYU's AJ Dybantsa serving up smiles at McDonald's

PROVO, Utah — McDonald's All-American and BYU men's basketball player AJ Dybantsa was serving up customers and Cougars at McDonald's in Provo on Tuesday.

"You just want to inspire and make people's day," said Dybantsa.

The top player in the 2025 class went behind the counter at the fast-food chain — something he's become familiar with.

"This is my second day on the job. I did this in Washington like a month ago, so I'm kind of used to it now," said Dybantsa. "I don't want to mess up the orders, so me handing out the food is my best job."

He's now officially in Provo and he's happy to be on the floor with his new teammates.

"I'm one of those people, I'm just easy to vibe with, but J-Mac, yeah McGregor for sure, Richie, I threw lobs with Keba, so we're building that connection."

"I mean, they [BYU] gave me the wrong number, but BYU is still across the chest, so that's all that matters," Dybantsa laughed. "They gave me 23. I think Egor [Demin] took my jersey, so if he's watching this, I need my jersey back."

When Dybanhtsa is not playing basketball or serving up burgers, he's launching his own new YouTube channel.

"Obviously I'm a basketball player, but a lot of people care to see what else I do like before the game actually starts or pregame routines, travel days, just off the court life," said the 6-foot-9 forward.

While he was dishing out lunch Tuesday, the McDonald's All-American prefers the fast-food chain's breakfast.

"I get two McGriddles, no hashbrown."

The BYU men's basketball team returned to the court Monday to get to work for the 2025-26 season.