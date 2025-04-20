Watch Now
Corbeanu's first MLS goal, Johnson's 6 saves help Toronto beat Real Salt Lake 1-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Theo Corbeanu scored his first MLS goal in the ninth minute Saturday night to help Toronto FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 and snap an eight-game winless streak to open the season.

Corbeanu dispossessed Salt Lake's Bode Hidalgo near the penalty arc, cut back to evade a defender and then rolled a shot from just inside the penalty area that slipped inside the post to make it 1-0.

Diego Luna was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute for violent conduct and Salt Lake (3-6-0) played a man down the rest of the way.

Sean Johnson, who had six saves for Toronto (1-4-4), has back-to-back shutouts and three in the last four games.

Real Salt Lake had 61% possession and outshot Toronto 23-2, 6-1 on target.

