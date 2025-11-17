Cougars, Utes both move up in AP college football rankings after major Big 12 wins

The Utah Utes moved up two places in the latest weekly Associated Press college football poll, and the BYU Cougars moved up one spot.

Both teams dominated their opponents on Saturday in Big 12 Conference matchups. Utah rolled over Baylor 55-28, while BYU did the same with a 44-13 victory over TCU.

Here are the Top 25 teams in AP poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (57) 10-0 1639 1 2. Indiana (8) 11-0 1588 2 3. Texas A&M (1) 10-0 1520 3 4. Georgia 9-1 1447 5 5. Mississippi 10-1 1331 6 6. Texas Tech 10-1 1299 8 6. Oregon 9-1 1299 7 8. Oklahoma 8-2 1162 11 9. Notre Dame 8-2 1130 9 10. Alabama 8-2 1062 4 11. BYU 9-1 992 12 12. Vanderbilt 8-2 833 13 13. Utah 8-2 795 15 14. Miami (FL) 8-2 773 16 15. Georgia Tech 9-1 768 14 16. Southern Cal 8-2 707 17 17. Texas 7-3 564 10 18. Michigan 8-2 547 18 19. Virginia 9-2 476 20 20. Tennessee 7-3 360 21 21. James Madison 9-1 294 24 22. North Texas 9-1 186 - 23. Missouri 7-3 173 - 24. Tulane 8-2 167 - 25. Houston 8-2 107 -

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.