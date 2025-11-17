Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cougars, Utes both move up in AP college football rankings after major Big 12 wins

Image (9).jpg
AP
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker; Utah linebacker Johnathan Hall
Image (9).jpg
Posted

The Utah Utes moved up two places in the latest weekly Associated Press college football poll, and the BYU Cougars moved up one spot.

Both teams dominated their opponents on Saturday in Big 12 Conference matchups. Utah rolled over Baylor 55-28, while BYU did the same with a 44-13 victory over TCU.

Here are the Top 25 teams in AP poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Ohio St. (57)10-016391
2. Indiana (8)11-015882
3. Texas A&M (1)10-015203
4. Georgia9-114475
5. Mississippi10-113316
6. Texas Tech10-112998
6. Oregon9-112997
8. Oklahoma8-2116211
9. Notre Dame8-211309
10. Alabama8-210624
11. BYU9-199212
12. Vanderbilt8-283313
13. Utah8-279515
14. Miami (FL)8-277316
15. Georgia Tech9-176814
16. Southern Cal8-270717
17. Texas7-356410
18. Michigan8-254718
19. Virginia9-247620
20. Tennessee7-336021
21. James Madison9-129424
22. North Texas9-1186-
23. Missouri7-3173-
24. Tulane8-2167-
25. Houston8-2107-

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere