Falslev scores 27 as Utah State beats South Florida 88-67 for best start in school history, 10-0

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 27 points as Utah State beat South Florida 88-67 on Saturday night for the Aggies' best start in school history.

Falslev had nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for the Aggies (10-0). Ian Martinez scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Karson Templin finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Quincy Adekokoya led the Bulls (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kasen Jennings added 11 points and five assists for South Florida. Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Utah State is a Tuesday matchup with UCSD at home, and South Florida hosts Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

