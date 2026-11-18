SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Utah and BYU are heading into another week of conference play, with both teams facing important road matchups.

The No. 2 Utes remain unbeaten at 10-0 after surviving Arizona in the desert over the weekend. It's the third time in program history Utah has opened a season with 10 consecutive wins.

Despite the strong start, head coach Morgan Scalley says the focus inside the program remains on the next opponent, not the team's national ranking or undefeated record.

"Every game is a championship game," Scalley said. "We don't have anything solidified. We got to go 1-0 this week. No one cares if you lose the last two. It's like we got to keep going."

Utah now turns its attention to TCU for its final road game of the regular season. While the Horned Frogs have struggled to put together wins, Scalley isn't overlooking the challenge.

TCU has lost five games by a combined 25 points, with each defeat coming by just one possession.

"All of our attention is on TCU," Scalley said. "Our guys are focused. They understand what's got us here."

Meanwhile, BYU is also preparing for a road test, traveling to Kansas to face a team the Cougars have never beaten.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake knows winning on the road, especially in conference play, requires attention to detail and execution from the entire team.

"It's not easy to go on the road, especially in conference," Sitake said. "We have to have our minds right."

Sitake emphasized the importance of getting all 11 players on the same wavelength and limiting the mistakes that have affected the Cougars throughout the season.

"If all 11 guys are on the same page and we're executing at a high level, I mean, we shouldn't be making some of the mistakes that we've made," Sitake said.

The BYU head coach also made it clear that he expects a high standard from his players and coaching staff as the season continues.

"I'm always gonna be the harshest critic on our team and on our coaches more than anybody," Sitake said. "I want our guys playing as perfect as they can be. That's the goal, that's the pursuit."

With Utah looking to protect its undefeated record and BYU chasing a breakthrough road win against Kansas, both programs face important tests away from home this weekend.