FOX Sports & LIV Golf partner for multi-year coverage agreement

LOS ANGELES — FOX Sports and LIV Golf have announced a multi-year media rights agreement that will deliver live coverage of LIV Golf League competition to viewers throughout the U.S. beginning this February. This year will be LIV Golf's third official league season.

“We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil. “LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences. I want to thank the FOX Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced."

Through the 2025 season, all three days of LIV Golf tournament competition will air across the FOX network family. More than half of the league's schedule with air on FOX or FS1.

“FOX Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. “The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports’ prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage.”