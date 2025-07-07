Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah Jazz deal John Collins in three-team trade involving Clippers, Heat, report says

Utah Jazz forward John Collins, middle, takes the ball up the middle, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, right, defend, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The veteran purge of the Utah Jazz roster continued Monday with the team reportedly dealing forward John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal.

According to ESPN, the Jazz will receive forwards Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson from the Miami Heat, as well as a 2027 second round NBA Draft pick from the Clippers.

Los Angeles will send guard Norman Powell to Miami as part of the deal.

The trade of Collins comes days after the Jazz traded veteran Collin Sexton to Charlotte and bought out the remainder of Jordan Clarkson's contract, enabling him to sign with the New York Knicks.

Collins, whose own contract is expiring, averaged 19 points and just over 8 rebounds a game for Utah last season.

