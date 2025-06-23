Utah Grizzlies hockey team exploring potential sale

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah Grizzlies could be finding a new den soon.

The minor-league professional hockey team based in West Valley City announced Sunday that the owners are exploring the option of selling.

"This step comes with deep reflection and heartfelt appreciation for a community that has embraced the Grizzlies for nearly three decades," a Facebook post from the Grizzlies read.

While nothing is set in stone, the announcement said they have "begun a formal process to explore the potential sale of the team, a path that could ultimately lead to the relocation of the franchise."

They said this is coming after a "period of transition for the team's longtime owners" — the Elmore Sports Group, headed by the late David Elmore and his wife, Donna Tuttle.

"This is an emotional and difficult moment for our family and our organization," the Elmore Sports Group's statement read. "Utah has been more than a home — it has been part of our identity. But ensuring the grizzlies have the opportunity to thrive in the future may require new ownership and, potentially, a new home."

However, Sunday's announcement assured fans that the Grizzlies will compete in the 2025-2026 season.

