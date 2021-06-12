Jazz fans excited for Game 3 with some heading to L.A.

SALT LAKE CITY — From SLC to LA, some Jazz fans are making the big trek out to support their team for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

“I’m a fan, right? So that’s short for fanatic,” said Garrett Jones while laughing.

Jones is a lifelong fan that grew up watching the Stockton and Malone-era teams, as well as watching his dad and brothers root for them.

Now going to several games a season, Jones has something he has always wanted to do, and that he will be crossing off for Game 3.

“It's just been kind of a bucket list thing for me to do a playoff game in an opponent’s arena, and its close enough that we can kind of do that drive in one day.”

Hitting the road this afternoon, Jones is taking his brothers and two friends with him, and they have four great seats waiting for them at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Of course, they still will be in Jazz gear!

But if heading out to Los Angeles isn’t quite your style, there still are many other things you can do.

“The Utah Jazz are certainly a unifying factor in our community and something that everyone likes to rally behind” said Jazz spokesperson Frank Zang.

Speaking of the Jazz, they too have something to offer if fans want that true arena feel, but don’t want to head out to LA for it.

“Now we get to have a different kind of crowd here for these public watch parties,” Zang said a weekend watch party.

The party is free to the public and thousands will be able to catch the broadcast of the game on the giant screens inside Vivint Arena.

The team says fans can RSVP to receive a special 10 percent discount code at the Utah Jazz Team Store. Plus, fans will be entered to win prizes given away during the party.

There will also be a watch party Monday for Game 4 against the Clippers, with doors for both parties opening one hour before the game.

If you instead would rather hit the town, a place like ‘Bout Time Pub in the Gateway has you covered as well.

“A lot of people come out to watch it here and they enjoy being around other Jazz fans,” said manager Gavin Wilkey.

This season has been especially crazy, seeming like there are more and more Utah fans heading out and supporting our hometown team.

"A lot more people compared to the average season,” said Wilkey, adding, “I feel like people are a lot more excited for the final games and the playoffs.”