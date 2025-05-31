Watch Now
Jimmy De Anda drives in 3 runs and Utah Valley surprises Oregon 6-5 in Eugene Regional

EUGENE, Oreg. — Jimmy De Anda drove in three runs with a double and a single, sparking Utah Valley's 6-5 victory over Oregon in the Eugene Regional on Friday night.

No. 4 seed Utah Valley (33-27) will face second-seeded Arizona in the winner's bracket on Saturday. Regional host Oregon (42-15) will play Cal Poly in a loser-out game. Arizona defeated Cal Poly 3-2 in Friday's other game.

Utah Valley's four-run third inning featured De Anda's run-scoring double down the left-field line followed by Luke Iverson's RBI single to right and a two-run single by Mason Strong for a 4-0 lead.

Oregon scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, getting a two-run home run from Drew Smith and a solo shot by Anson Aroz.

De Anda's two-run single made it 6-3 in the seventh.

Smith added a solo shot in the eighth, giving him two home runs and three RBIs for the game. With a runner on base and two outs in the ninth he struck out to end the game.

Carston Herman (5-3) got the win and Cooper Littledike earned his sixth save.

Jason Reitz (5-1) took the loss.

