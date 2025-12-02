Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kalani Sitake 'intends to stay' at BYU, ESPN reports

BYU's Kalani Sitake emerges as top candidate for Penn State job
Posted
and last updated

PROVO, Utah — It appears that any concerns over BYU head coach Kalani Sitake leaving for Penn State may be over.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel shared on social media that Sitaki has "begun to inform people that he intends to stay" at BYU, and that he has informed Penn State of his decision.

Thamel added that BYU is in the process of putting together a new contract to keep Sitake in Provo.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere