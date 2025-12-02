Kalani Sitake 'intends to stay' at BYU, ESPN reports

PROVO, Utah — It appears that any concerns over BYU head coach Kalani Sitake leaving for Penn State may be over.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel shared on social media that Sitaki has "begun to inform people that he intends to stay" at BYU, and that he has informed Penn State of his decision.

Thamel added that BYU is in the process of putting together a new contract to keep Sitake in Provo.

